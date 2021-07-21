Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Together Again One Last Time

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will make 2-final appearances together at Radio City Music Hall. The pair announced 2-shows in early August at the famed Manhattan venue, which their respective reps say will be the last time they will appear together live. CNN reports tickets will be available Thursday for “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” happening August 3rd and 5th and ticketholders will be required to show proof of vaccination. Last year Bennett’s family revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, with the duo’s most recent record scheduled for release later this year.