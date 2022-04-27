Lady Gaga Announces New Single From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lady Gaga has announced a new single to be featured in the high-anticipated Tom Cruise film, ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

The song titled “Hold My Hand” was written by Gaga and will be released on May 3.

She made the announcement on her Instagram account saying, “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” going on to say “This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will premiere in theaters on May 27.

