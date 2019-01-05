Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and More Presenters Added to Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Awards are set for this Sunday and another round of presenters has been added to the festivities. Originally Jim Parsons, Ben Stiller, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Harrison Ford, Michael B. Jordan, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many more are set to present.

Now Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Antonio Banderas, Kristen Bell, Emily Blunt, and Steve Carell among others will also be presenting. The Golden Globes are traditionally dubbed as the ‘fun award show.’ Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host this Sunday’s ceremony, which can be watched on NBC starting at 8 pm EST.

Who are your Golden Globe faves this year?