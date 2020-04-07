Lady Gaga calls on "tech rock stars" for their COVID-19 solutions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Lady Gaga has issued a call to arms for all of the "tech rock stars" of the world.

In a video message created in partnership with the 2020 IBM Call for Code Global Challenge, Gaga makes an appeal to tech developers across the globe to use their talents to come up with innovative COVID-19 life-saving solutions.

“We need you right now during COVID-19 more than ever: your time, your talent, to use technology and data to change the world before the world changes us,” she says.

“…So I’m asking you to answer the call, build a solution that fights back, that saves lives…I may have the voice but you’re the tech rock stars.”

As part of the challenge, developers are being asked to submit solutions with a focus on three areas: crisis communications, ways to improve remote learning and how to inspire cooperative local communities.

The deadline for submissions is April 27 and the winning solutions will be chosen by May 5, with deployment beginning May 15.

