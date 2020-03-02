Lady Gaga confirms new album title: "Earth is cancelled, I live on 'Chromatica'"

Say Cheese!/GC Images

Say Cheese!/GC ImagesWhile it's been rumored for ages, Lady Gaga has now officially confirmed that her long-awaited new album is called Chromatica. It'll be out April 10.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gaga explains that one of her co-producers, BloodPop, first mentioned the word "chromatica," which, she says, "seems to be about colors and all the different colors, and also music is made of a chromatic scale, you know?"

"So it's all the colors, all the sounds...so we're talking about inclusivity and life and also a lot of what we see around us," she adds.

Gaga goes on to explain, "Sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about…it's about healing and it's about bravery as well...when we talk about love I think it's so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

The singer then declares, "I live on Chromatica, that is where I live...I found Earth…I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.”

For her, Gaga says, "Chromatica is a frame of mind," adding, "I don't know that I've ever made an album that wasn't on Chromatica in some type of way."

"My frame of mind is always a part of my music," says Gaga, "and this is just my way of kind of expressing, even in a both literal and abstract way, that, like, making music and putting it out into the world is my perspective on life, and it's also my gift to the world...does that make sense?"

Chromatica will be available in a variety of physical formats, including cassette and various vinyl colors. Check out LadyGaga.com for all the new merch.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.