Lady Gaga declares she'll be onstage until she's 92

PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts

PRNewsfoto/MGM ResortsWhile Lady Gaga fans eagerly await the release of her sixth album, the star has once again assured fans that it's coming.

In a fan video captured during a performance of her Las Vegas residency show Enigma in Las Vegas Wednesday, Gaga says, "Don't you worry. I'm not going nowhere. I'm making new music."

As the crowd cheered wildly, she continued. "I'll be a whole new me, over and over. And I'll be just like Tony Bennett, I'll be onstage when I'm 92."

Back in March, Gaga confirmed that she was working on her long-awaited sixth album. There are reports that last month, the head of the French division of her record label said it would arrive next year.

When it does, it'll be the follow-up to 2016's Joanne.

Meanwhile, Gaga is up for two American Music Awards: Favorite Soundtrack for A Star Is Born, and Collaboration of the Year for her Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow." On Wednesday, she celebrated the 10th anniversary of the release of her signature hit "Bad Romance."

