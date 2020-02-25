Lady Gaga finally confirms new single "Stupid Love" is on the way

Last March, Gaga famously tweeted, "Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6." But after that, nothing -- until now. This Friday at midnight, the star is finally dropping a new single: "Stupid Love."



If that title sounds familiar to you, it's because the song reportedly leaked in January. But even before that, Little Monsters knew the singer was releasing a song by that title. How? In October, she posted an odd Halloween-themed photo on Instagram. In the foreground of that photo was a smartphone with a screen displaying the words "Stupid Love."



Not only that, but Gaga superfans also unearthed a tweet from last August that made reference to a song leak and a copyright claim, both involving a song called "Stupid Love."

The song, the lead track from Gaga's long-awaited sixth studio album, will be her first new music since her award-winning soundtrack from A Star Is Born.

“STUPID LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.