Lady Gaga Gets Back To Work On New Film House Of Gucci In Italy After Dognapping Incident

New photos have emerged of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in the upcoming drama The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Gaga looked unrecognizable as the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani. She traded in her blonde tresses for brunette. Reggiani was tried and convicted of organizing his assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. Also starring in the film are Adam Driver, who portrays Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons, who will play Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father, along with Jared Leto and Al Pacino. The film is based on the novel by Sara Gay Forden and is slated to premiere in November of 2021. Do you remember when Maurizio Gucci died?