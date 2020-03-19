Lady Gaga "getting serious" with boyfriend Michael Polansky, "They are completely smitten"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesLady Gaga's new romance is not some "Stupid Love."

The 33-year-old singer and her beau, entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky, have only been together for a few months -- but things are apparently moving along swiftly.

"Gaga is really getting serious with her boyfriend and the chemistry is undeniable," an insider dished to Entertainment Tonight. "At first she wanted to keep it low key and quiet because she had just gotten out of a relationship and thought taking it slow would be good, but they had an immediate connection, so it was tough to keep under wraps. They were spending so much time together, she finally decided to post on Instagram to make it official."

"She wasn't expecting to get so involved so quickly after her last relationship, but she started telling her friends she was completely in love with him," the source continued. "They are completely smitten."

As one could imagine, dating a global pop sensation wouldn't be the easiest due to their oftentimes crazy schedules, but Polansky is putting in the effort to make things work.

"Gaga's life is so busy, she is nonstop work most of the time and Michael is supportive of her schedule," the source revealed. "He can often work remotely so even travels with her."

The current COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role in their relationship by allowing them to get closer.

"They both felt social distancing and quarantine was the right thing to do and it's given them time to spend together and focus on one another without work or any other distractions," the insider added.

Gaga and Polansky have been dating since December 2019 and made things Instagram official with a cuddly photo in February.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.