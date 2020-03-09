Lady Gaga & her Born This Way Foundation to publish new book, 'Channel Kindness'

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of ReviewThe Born This Way Foundation, the charitable organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, is coming to a bookshelf near you this fall.

The Foundation is publishing Channel Kindness, a collection of "inspirational stories written by young people." The book will also include "personal notes of empowerment" from Lady Gaga. The kids penning the stories are part of the Foundation's Channel Kindness program, which provides young voices with a platform for accounts of everyday acts of bravery and kindness.

The book, due out September 22, 2020, also asks readers to perform acts of kindness in their own communities, and provides resources to help them do so.

In a statement, Gaga says, "Channel Kindness is an embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instill a sense of hope in each of us. If it inspires one act of kindness, then we’ve accomplished our mission. We can't do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren't.”

Gaga recently declared herself a "kindness punk," a phrase that also appears in the video for her new single, "Stupid Love."

