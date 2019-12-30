Lady Gaga hints that she's extending her Las Vegas residency

PRNewsfoto/MGM ResortsLady Gaga could be set to rule Las Vegas for years to come.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that on Saturday during a performance of her Enigma residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM over the weekend, Gaga told the crowd, "I’ll be here for another year.” She then held up two fingers and added, "two, probably."

A spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International told the paper that it had "no comment at this time” about an extension for Engima or Gaga's other residency show, Jazz + Piano.

Gaga opened both residencies in December of 2018 and they were supposed to last for two years. Currently, there are dates scheduled for both shows into 2020, but none beyond a May 16 Jazz + Piano performance.

As the newspaper notes, during the opening of Enigma a year ago, Gaga said, "I’m sticking around here for two years, maybe three if I’m lucky.”

