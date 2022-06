There’s talk around Hollywood that Lady Gaga is in talks to be a part of the Joker sequel.

Gaga would play Harley Quinn in the sequel that is said to be a musical this time around.

Director Todd Phillips revealed the title of the next film starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker: Folie a deux.

What are your thoughts on Gaga playing Harley Quinn? What do you think about the next film being a musical?

(Variety)