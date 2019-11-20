Lady Gaga is joining Oprah on tour next year

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga is joining Oprah for a very different kind of tour.

The singer will be a special guest on Oprah’s upcoming 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour. She’ll help kick off the string of dates on January 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, sitting down with the media maven for an inspirational one-on-one conversation.

Others joining Oprah on the tour include Tina Fey in St. Paul, MN; Amy Schumer in Charlotte, NC; Dwayne Johnson in Atlanta, GA; Michelle Obama in Brooklyn, NY; Tracee Ellis Ross in Dallas, TX; Kate Hudson in San Francisco, CA; Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, CA; and Gayle King in Denver, CO.

Tickets for the arena tour, presented by Weight Watchers Reimagined, are on sale now at Tickermaster.com.

