Lady Gaga mortified her dad closed his restaurant and launched GoFundMe to pay employees

Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesMost can agree that their parents have embarrassed them at one point or another, but nothing quite adds up to what Lady Gaga just endured.

The pop star's father, Joe Germanotta, recently shut down his New York City restaurant Joanne Trattoria and then proceeded to ask for donations on GoFundMe. The money raised would be used to pay his staff's wages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, this wouldn't be an issue, but considering Germanotta's daughter is a multi-millionaire, he was met with a ton a criticism while simultaneously mortifying the "Stupid Love" singer.

"She had no idea he was doing that and that idea would have been shot down before he even finished bringing it up — and the worst part is, it’s her birthday!" a source told Page Six. "Neither she nor [mom] Cynthia would ever let that happen. It was him acting on his own, unfortunately, really bad impulse."

"It was a stupid, embarrassing mistake," the insider continued. "He saw other people getting into the spirit of giving and generosity and somehow thought that applied here. It had more to do with the spirit than a belief that he needed or deserved financial help to pass on to his employees. He was acting on impulse."

The GoFundMe page has since been removed.

