Lady Gaga Named As New Face Of Dom Pérignon

Lady Gaga has a new collaboration with Dom Pérignon. The venture is considered an artistic venture with a limited edition bottle and sculpture designed by “Mother Monster.” “Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom and we’re excited to share the Queendom with you, an artistic universe we created with my dear friend @nick_knight!” Gaga captioned her Instagram announcement. Recently Gaga teamed up with Oreos for her own signature cookie. A film is to be launched on April 6th in light of her recent collaboration with Dom Pérignon. The new collaboration will benefit Gaga’s “Born This Way” Foundation. What do you think of Dom Pérignon and Gaga teaming up? Hot or Not?