Lady Gaga officially introduces her new beauty brand: "We want you to love yourself"

After months of speculation, it's official: Lady Gaga is launching her own beauty brand. She debuted her new venture with an Instagram video laying out her vision for Haus Laboratories.

Over pulsing music and a montage of images of herself, as well as gorgeously glam faces of all races and genders, Gaga says, "The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that's too bad."

"They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself. Your glam. Your expression. Your artistry," she continues. "We want you to love yourself. Our Haus. Your rules. Haus Laboratories. #BattleForYourLife."

Gaga also shared a portrait of her beautifully made-up face, with a lengthy essay explaining why she's getting into the beauty biz.

When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup," she writes.

"I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard-working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true."

"It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be," the star continues. "Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had."

The line is available for pre-order starting July 15. Visit HausLabs for more info.

