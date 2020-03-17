Lady Gaga on COVID-19: "Kindness is something we should all deploy right now"

Lady Gaga recently posted on Instagram that she's staying at home and away from her parents and grandparents, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, and encouraged others to do the same. She's now shared how she feels we should all behave in the face of the pandemic.

Speaking with Sydney, Australia's Kyle & Jackie O radio show, Gaga said, "I just extend my heart, my wishes out to anyone that's suffering or anyone that's lost anyone to the coronavirus or that is afraid of, you know, getting it."

"You know, I think what is difficult about this is that it's asymptomatic, which means that you can get it without knowing that someone had symptoms," she continued. "And I just wish a lot of peace in the hearts of people around the world, so that we can all get through this together."

The self-described "Kindness Punk" then added, "I think kindness is something we should all deploy right now."



Gaga also spoke about her new album Chromatica, which she's said repeatedly that she recorded while in physical and emotional pain. In the interview, she revealed that one source of her emotional pain was the fact that, at the time, she didn't have a boyfriend, having split with her fiance Christian Carino.



"I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over," she admitted. "And, y'know, I got very sad."

Gaga is much happier these days, thanks to her new relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

