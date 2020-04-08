Lady Gaga opens up about wanting to become a mom: "I am very excited to have kids"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Lady Gaga is ready to be a mother to more than just her little monsters.

In the cover story for the latest issue of InStyle, the 34-year-old singer opens up about her desire to have children in the near future.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids," she says. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive.”

She adds, “It's so funny -- everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"

Gaga, who has been engaged twice, also says she’d love to experience marriage one day. She’s currently dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

In addition to goals for her personal life, Gaga -- who postponed the release of her new album Chromatica amid the COVID-19 crisis -- says “more music, more movies, more charity” are in the cards for her.

“I want to do way more philanthropy,” she says. “I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."

