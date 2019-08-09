Lady Gaga reveals plans to give back to El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy after recent mass shootings

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga has penned a letter to the victims of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, TX, Dayton, OH and Gilroy, CA.

In the message, posted to her Facebook page, Gaga reveals that she has partnered with DonorsChoose.org -- as well as her own Born This Way Foundation -- to fully fund classroom projects in each of those cities.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” Gaga begins. “Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.”

She then details her plan to give back to students and teachers in those communities, and directs fans on how they can similarly contribute to other classroom projects at schools across the country by going to DonorsChoose.org/bekind21.

“14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life,” she writes.

Gaga closes her message by encouraging those affected to prioritize their mental health.

“If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone, she writes. “Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them.”

