Lady Gaga, Sara Bareilles & more join Planned Parenthood's #BansOffMyBody campaign

ABC/Rick RowellArtists including Lady Gaga, Sara Bareilles and John Legend have signed on to Planned Parenthood's #BansOffMyBody campaign in protest of abortion bans.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about "the harm of sweeping bans on access to safe, legal abortion and affirm that no one is free unless they control their own body," according to Planned Parenthood.

A full-page ad, featuring the signatures of nearly 140 musicians who've signed their name in support of that goal, can be seen in the latest issue of Billboard magazine.

Others who've signed include Meghan Trainor, Sia, Carole King, Sarah McLachlan and more.



You can sign the petition yourself at IStandwithPP.org. The campaign hopes to collect a half a million signatures by the anniversary of Roe v. Wade in January 2020.

