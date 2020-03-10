Lady Gaga scores highest-debuting single in nine years with "Stupid Love"

Interscope Records

Looks like Little Monsters really want Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love." The first single from Gaga's forthcoming album, Chromatica, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number five.

As Billboard notes, this is Gaga's highest-debuting single since 2011, when "The Edge of Glory" entered the chart at number three. "Stupid Love" is also Gaga's 16th top-10 hit of her career, and her first since last year's "Shallow."

"Stupid Love" debuted at number one on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, moving 53,000 units since its February 28 release. It's also number one on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Finally, Gaga becomes the fifth artist to have hit the top 10 in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. The others are Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Drake and Eminem.

A few days ago, Gaga used her new single title to describe her relationship with her new boyfriend, entrepreneur Michael Polansky. Posting a photo of them together, she wrote, "I've got a STUPID love."

Among the celebs who commented on the picture: Ariana Grande, whom many fans believe is one of the guest stars on Chromatica. "Adore u both so much," she wrote.

Chromatica, Gaga's first new studio album since 2016's Joanne, arrives April 10.

