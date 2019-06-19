Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift among 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominees

Courtesy FOX

Taylor Swift's "ME!," Katy Perry's "Never Really Over," Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You" and Ed Sheeran's new collaboration with Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care" -- all new singles -- have all received nominations.

So has Lady Gaga's "Shallow," which has been around since last year, and Sam Smith and Normani's "Dancing with a Stranger," which was released in January.

Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Zedd and Mark Ronson are also nominees at the awards show, which airs on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox. Voting for the first wave of nominees is now open on Fox.TV/TCA19 and on Twitter.

Here is the list of the first wave of nominees in some of the major music categories:



Choice Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”

Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Khalid – “Better”

Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”

Post Malone – “Wow.”

Choice Song: Group

Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”

BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”

