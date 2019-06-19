Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift among 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominees

Courtesy FOXThis year's nominees for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards include songs both old and new.

Taylor Swift's "ME!," Katy Perry's "Never Really Over," Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You" and Ed Sheeran's new collaboration with Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care" -- all new singles --  have all received nominations.

So has Lady Gaga's "Shallow," which has been around since last year, and Sam Smith and Normani's "Dancing with a Stranger," which was released in January.

Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Zedd and Mark Ronson are also nominees at the awards show, which airs on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox. Voting for the first wave of nominees is now open on Fox.TV/TCA19 and on Twitter.

Here is the list of the first wave of nominees in some of the major music categories:

Choice Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We

Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”
Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”
Halsey – “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid – “Better”
Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”
Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”
Post Malone – “Wow.”

Choice Song: Group
Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”
BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”

Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”

