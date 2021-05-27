Lady Gaga Sings “Smelly Cat” With Phoebe!

As you get ready for Friends: The Reunion to debut on HBO Max today (May 27) there’s a lot to look forward to as the friends from Central Park get back together.

Along with other big celebrities, Lady Gaga will make an appearance as she joins Phoebe Buffay for a rendition of “Smelly Cat.”

Gaga isn’t the first star to collaborate with Phoebe on the famous tune. In Season 2, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders sang it in “The One With the Baby On the Bus” and Chris Isaak riffed on it in “The One After the Superbowl Part 1.”

Are you excited about Friends: The Reunion? Which superstar are you excited to see on Friends: The Reunion?