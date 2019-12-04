Lady Gaga to headline annual pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami

Courtesy of AT&T

After headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017, Lady Gaga is joining the football festivities again this year for the annual AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert on the eve of the Big Game.

This year marks the event’s 10th anniversary. The show will take place at Island Gardens in Miami on Saturday, February 1, with tickets going on sale to the public on Tuesday, December 10 at 10 a.m. ET through ATT.com/SuperSaturdayNight.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl and am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night!” Gaga says in a statement.

Previous Super Saturday Night concerts have featured Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry.

This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 2.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved