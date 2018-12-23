Lady Gaga To Make About $1 Million a Day in Vegas

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency begins on December 28th and she will be going to the bank right after.

Variety reports that Gaga will possibly take home around $1 million every night she performs in Vegas over the next two years. Currently, that will be 74 shows.

By comparison, that’s twice as much as Celine Dion and Britney Spears made per show this year.

The $1 million a night hasn’t been confirmed by MGM or Lady Gaga.

Do you think Gaga will be in Las Vegas for a long time or will she move on to something else?