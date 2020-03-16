Lady Gaga wants her new album 'Chromatica' to "force people to rejoice"

Are you upset, in pain or depressed? Well, Lady Gaga's got your back.

In a new interview with Paper magazine, Gaga says, "I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile" -- and explains that she plans to do that via her new album, Chromatica.

"I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments," says Gaga, who herself was in emotional and physical pain when she made the album.

"And by the way, I'm not standing over here with a flag going, 'I'm all healed, everything's perfect.' It's not; it's a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days," she adds. "Yeah, I live in Chromatica, it took a minute to get here, but that doesn't mean I don't remember what happened."

"So if you're in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it's like to be in pain. And I know what it's like to also not let it ruin your life," she notes.

By the way, when Gaga says she lives in Chromatica, she doesn't mean literally.

"It's a perspective," she says. Pointing to her heart, she explains, "It's right here. I might sound silly, but I'm on it right now -- I'm not on another planet. If you see and listen to Chromatica, and you want to live there, too, you're invited. But I do want to be clear that it's not a fantasy."

"I think Chromatica is the most honest thing I could've ever created, and I'll never forget making this record," Gaga reveals. "It's been one of the most special and hard times in my life."

Chromatica arrives April 10.

