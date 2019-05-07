Lady Gaga wins the Met Ball red carpet with four — count 'em — four outfit changes

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Lady Gaga served as the co-chair of Monday night's Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion events of the year, and she did not disappoint. Gone was the stripped-down Lady Gaga who starred in A Star Is Born -- instead, we witnessed the return of the outrageous pop star of the past.

The theme of this year's Gala, held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, was Camp: Notes on Fashion, inspired by author and philosopher Susan Sontag's seminal 1964 essay Notes on Camp. Sontag defined the concept of "camp" as "the spirit of extravagance," and Gaga was definitely serving that on the red carpet last night.

While most stars strutted the carpet in a variety of over-the-top creations -- Katy Perry was dressed as a literal chandelier, for example -- Gaga had four creations, which she unveiled one by one in full view of photographers.

She arrived in a voluminous hot-pink caped coat/gown by Brandon Maxwell, with a massive train, super-long gold extensions glued to her eyelashes and, in a nod to the Gaga of the past, a pink bow in her hair. But then, she stripped off that outfit to reveal a black strapless gown underneath, which she accessorized with a black umbrella.

She stripped that dress off to reveal a form-fitting hot-pink gown underneath, which she accessorized with massive sunglasses and a Judith Leiber clutch that looked like a 1980s cellphone.

For her final trick, Gaga peeled that gown off to reveal a black bra, underwear, fishnet stockings and massive black heels, which she accessorized with a pink wagon full of bottles of rosé and pink cowboy hats. She and Maxwell then high-fived each other.

As the headline in Harper's Bazaar read, in part, "...and we're deceased."

