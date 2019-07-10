Lady Gaga's beauty line to launch exclusively on Amazon: "This is about liberation”

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Lester Cohen/WireImageOn Tuesday, Lady Gaga officially announced her new beauty line, Haus Laboratories, but now we've got more information about it -- including the fact that it'll be the first major beauty line to launch exclusively on Amazon.

The Business of Fashion reports that in September, Amazon will start selling Haus' first product -- a $49 kit combining lip gloss, lip liner and all-over color -- simultaneously in nine countries on three continents. Gaga tells the publication that Amazon was the only company who would allow her to sell the line the way she wanted to.

"There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do...they’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’” she explains. “The answer is no. No deal."

"No message of self-acceptance, no deal," she maintains. "This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.’”

Gaga says her new line was inspired by the days when, as an unknown, she used drugstore makeup to create her look while performing in New York City. "Color is completely transformative," she says.

As for the strategy behind her first independent business venture, the Oscar-winning star explained, "I have a platform in the world. God gave me this voice for a reason. I don’t know why...but I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation.”

