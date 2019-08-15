Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation launching "21 Days to Be Kind" Challenge

ABC/Rick Rowell

Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation want you to be extra kind next month.

They’re launching this year's "21 Days to Be Kind" Challenge, encouraging people to practice acts of kindness from September 1 to September 21.

You can either participate on your own or assemble a “Kindness Team.” Once you sign up on the Born This Way website, you’ll receive information to get started, including kindness suggestions from Gaga. You’ll also be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming Gaga show.

Gaga’s mom and Born This Way co-founder Cynthia Germanotta posted Gaga’s 21-day kindness calendar. It includes suggestions like, “Volunteer at an organization making a difference in your community” and “Donate gently used clothes or shoes,” as well as self-care ideas like “Start a gratitude journal” and “Unplug for a day and take a rest from technology.”

Last week, Gaga announced she and the Born This Way Foundation are working with DonorsChoose.org to fund classrooms in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA, following the deadly shootings in those cities.

