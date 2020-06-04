Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' heading for number-one debut

Streamline/Interscope

Streamline/InterscopeLady Gaga's new album is ready to "Rain" atop the Billboard 200 chart, industry forecasters tell the publication.

Chromatica is on track to debut at number-one on the album chart with sales of over 250,000 units, according to Billboard. If it succeeds, it'll become Gaga's sixth chart-topper, following the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, Joanne, her Tony Bennett duets album Cheek to Cheek, Artpop, and Born This Way.

If it sells that many units, Chromatica would rank as one of the top five biggest sales weeks of the year. Only the latest albums by The Weeknd, K-Pop stars BTS, and rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Eminem have sold more in a single week.

Chromatica has so far produced two singles: the lead track "Stupid Love," which debuted at #5, and the Ariana Grande collab "Rain On Me," which debuted at number one. It's also racked up generally positive reviews from critics, and raves from fans.

The new Billboard 200 chart will be revealed on Sunday.

By Andrea Dresdale

