Lady Gaga’s 'Chromatica' officially rescheduled for May 29 release

Interscope RecordsGood news, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga has announced the rescheduled release date for her new album, Chromatica.

The album, which was postponed from its April 10 release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be yours to enjoy on May 29.

“The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” Gaga wrote on Instagram.

Chromatica features the lead single, “Stupid Love,” as well as collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and the K-pop group BLACKPINK.

The album will be available digitally, as well as in variety of physical formats including standard CD, vinyl in various colors, and cassettes in various colors. Gaga has also launched a collection of new merchandise and an exclusive vinyl color at LadyGaga.com.

Back in March, Gaga announced Chromatica's postponement, writing, "While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."

