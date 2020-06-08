Lady Gaga's earns 6th No. 1 album with 'Chromatica'

Streamline/Interscope

Streamline/InterscopeLady Gaga has scored her sixth number-one album on the Billboard chart with her new disc, Chromatica, and its success has brought her a new chart record.

According to Billboard, Gaga has now racked up six number-one albums in nine years and two days: the fastest for any female artist. This breaks a record set by Taylor Swift, who scored six number-one albums in 10 years and nine months.

And speaking of Taylor, Chromatica moved 274,000 units in its first week of release, the largest sales week for a woman since Taylor's Lover debuted at number-one in September with sales of 867,000 units.

In addition to earning another number-one album notch on her belt, Gaga' joins Taylor, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Britney Spears, as part of an exclusive group of female artists to achieve six number-one albums. Barbra Streisand holds the lead with 11, followed by Madonna with nine, and Janet Jackson with seven.

Gaga previously reached the number-one spot with the A Star Is Born soundtrack, her 2016 album Joanne, her collaboration record with Tony Bennett Cheek to Cheek, 2013's Artpop, and 2011's Born This Way.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.