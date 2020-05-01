Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories and Born This Way Foundation partner to support mental health

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Lady Gaga has made it one of her missions to give back in a big beautiful way -- not only this month, but 365 days a year.

On May 1, Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, announced it would partner with her Born This Way Foundation to donate funds to help combat the global mental health crisis.

"I have always wanted to build a company that would support charitable efforts," said Gaga in a statement on social media. "I deeply thank all of our Haus Labs customers for supporting Born This Way Foundation and helping me join the fight to create access to more mental health resources and awareness."

With this new partnership, Haus Laboratories has pledged to donate $1 from every paid transaction on the brand's website to BTWF's efforts supporting mental health awareness.

Initially launched exclusively on Amazon in 2019, Haus Laboratories offers a full range of cosmetics that include everything from liquid eyeliners to pigmented lip glosses.

Mental health awareness has been a topic near and dear to Gaga for many years. While Haus Laboratories' donations to support BTWF's mental health initiative are slated to run through May, there will be a long-standing commitment from both brands to show support 365 days of the year.

