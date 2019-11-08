Lady Gaga's new makeup line makes it onto Oprah's list of Favorite Things

A day after Oprah's interview with Gaga for ELLE magazine was released, the entertainment mogul unveiled her list, and among the 79 items is Haus Laboratories' 96-dollar Glam Attack Holiday Set. It's a collection of Gaga's signature liquid shimmer powder eye shadows in six different shades.

"Makeup turns Stefani Germanotta into Lady Gaga, and her new liquid eye shadow can transform you, too," says Oprah's blurb. "Blendable and buildable, it works for a subtle daytime look or full-on nighttime glam."

On Instagram, Gaga posted a photo of herself and Oprah: Gaga has all the colors striped across her arm, while Oprah is holding a Haus shopping bag.

"@Oprah @OprahMagazine thank u for including @hauslabs on your list of favorite things this year!" reads the caption.

You can even watch a video at Oprah.com showing Gaga applying the makeup to Oprah's face.

All of Oprah's other Favorite Things are collected on Amazon for your shopping convenience. There's even a whole section of gifts under $50.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.