Lady Gaga’s periwinkle Golden Globes dress going up for auction

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Paul Drinkwater/NBCThe Valentino Haute Couture gown Lady Gaga wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards is going up for auction.

The dramatic periwinkle dress made specifically for Gaga will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on October 31, with bidding starting at $8,000.

The auction site reports that following Gaga’s Globes appearance, she left the gown in her room at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where it was found by a maid at the hotel. Sara Corea, the longtime employee, brought the gown to the hotel’s lost and found, but it was officially returned to Corea’s possession on September 3. A lost and found receipt documenting the exchange accompanies the dress.

Gaga, who tinted her hair blue to match the gown the night of the ceremony, ended up winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born.

