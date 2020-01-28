Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Saturday concert will feature interactive fan experiences

Courtesy of AT&T

Lady Gaga's pre-Super Bowl concert this Saturday will be anything but a traditional concert-going experience.

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night will not only feature a performance by Gaga, it will also include Gaga-inspired interactive activities for fans in attendance and also for fans watching the livestream on Twitter.

One activity, called the Monster Wall Powered by AT&T 5G, is a massive digital wall that will allows fans to transform themselves into the ultimate “little monster.” Another is called AT&T 5G Air Graffiti Drawing on Kindness, which lets fans spread kindness by drawing images and writing messages in the air using AR and 5G-capable devices.

And for the fans at home, there’s the AT&T 5G Fan Cam, which makes you feel as if you’re right in the middle of the action during the Twitter livestream @ItsOnATT.

The show will take place at Island Gardens in Miami on Saturday, February 1. Tickets are on sale now through ATT.com/SuperSaturdayNight.

Gaga previously headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017. This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining.

