Lance Bass celebrates 40th birthday with some boy band pals

People reports the celebration, held at Rocco’s WeHo in West Hollywood, was attended by Lance’s *NSYNC bandmate JC Chasez, Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees and all of O-Town. Lance and O-Town are currently on the Pop 2000 tour together, along with Aaron Carter.

Lance shared a series of photos from the night on Instagram, writing, “Best. Birthday. EVER!!! @roccosweho was on [fire] with some of my favorite people on Earth! My friends know how to throw one hell of a party. Thank you!”

The party also reportedly included a Spice Girls singalong and special Stoli Vodka cocktails with names like “Drop the Bass” and “*NSYNCO de Mayo.”

Other guests included Ryan Cabrera, Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules, Retta and Alison Janney.

Lance recently produced the YouTube preminum documentary The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story. He also said last week on ABC's Good Morning America that, following *NSYNC's performance at Coachella with Ariana Grande, he'd be down with doing a reunion tour, but nothing's been decided yet.

