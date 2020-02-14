Lance Bass Creating an NSYNC Movie TriStar Pictures has announced that they will be a part of an NSYNC movie that’s created by former member Lance Bass. The film will center around two friends who use their prize money from The Price Is Right to buy a Winnebago to follow NSYNC across the country on their last national tour. Bass first talked about the film last year and describes it as a mixture of ‘Girls Trip’ and ‘Pitch Perfect.’ There’s no information on when the film will be released. What do you think about Bass’ movie idea?