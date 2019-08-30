Lance Bass explains why we probably won't see an *NSYNC reunion any time soon

ABC/Ron Batzdorff

ABC/Ron BatzdorffSorry, *NSYNC fans. There's no reunion plans currently in the works – and it’s because the band members are all terrible at texting each other back, according to Lance Bass.

“It would be lovely but I don’t see anything happening any time soon,” Lance tells People Now. “We have not discussed it yet because we are the worst communicators in the history of earth.”

As for who’s the worst communicator in the group, Lance admits they’re all pretty bad.

“We even run a merchandising company together, and to get us to approve one shirt sometimes takes us two months!” he laughs.

Fans have been clamoring for a proper reunion ever since the guys, minus Justin Timberlake, took the stage with Ariana Grande earlier this year for a performance at Coachella.

*NSYNC has officially been "on hiatus" since 2002. The last time all five members of the group performed together was one-off appearance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, when Justin received the Video Vanguard Award.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.