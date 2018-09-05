Largo Mother Charged With Killing Toddler Reported Missing

The mother of a two-year-old boy that was the subject of an Amber Alert has been arrested in Largo.

Charisse Stinson is being charged with first-degree murder after reporting that her child had been kidnapped.

Largo police say that Jordan Belliveau was found dead in a “wooded area.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement first confirmed the boy’s death and canceled the Amber Alert.

21 year- old Stinson is in custody and appear in court this afternoon.

Largo police said this is still an active homicide investigation.

