Larsa Pippen is making her return to Real Housewives of Miami. One catch-it will not be on Bravo. NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock picked up the Miami franchise. Andy Cohen is the executive producer. Phil Collins’ ex Orianne Cevey and singer Paulina Rubio could also be in it. One thing we know about Larsa, she has ALL the tea! Who do you hope to see on the Miami franchise?