Las Vegas chapels told to cease unauthorized use of Elvis Presley’s name, likeness

The company that controls Elvis Presley‘s image has Elvis impersonators and wedding chapel owners in Las Vegas all shook up after recently sending a cease-and-desist letter to a number of businesses warning them to stop the unauthorized use of the late King of Rock and Roll’s name and likeness.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Authentic Brands Group, which oversees the licensing of Elvis-related merchandise, issued the letter to several Sin City chapels on May 19, warning that if they didn’t comply to the specified terms within a week, the company might move forward with legal action. The newspaper reports that as of Monday, no chapels reported having received further communication from ABG.

Among ABG’s protected trademarks are “Elvis,” “Elvis Presley” and “The King of Rock and Roll.”

“This couldn’t hit at a worse time. It’s not a good thing,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya, who has managed Vegas’ wedding marketing campaign, said on Monday. “It might destroy a portion of our wedding industry. A number of people might lose their livelihood.”

Of course, Elvis-themed weddings are big business in Las Vegas, with thousands of ceremonies performed annually.

Authentic Brands Group shared a statement with ABC regarding the situation.

“As the guardians of the Elvis Presley estate, it is our responsibility to safeguard his legacy,” the message begins. “This includes ensuring that all products, services and advertisements utilizing Elvis’ name, image or likeness are officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.”

The statement adds, “There is no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas. We are seeking to partner with each of these small businesses to ensure that their use of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are officially licensed and authorized by the estate, so they can continue their operations.”

