'Last Christmas' soundtrack packed with George Michael hits, unreleased new song "This Is How (We Want You to Get High)"

Legacy RecordingsLast Christmas, I gave you my heart...but this year, the soundtrack of the upcoming rom-com Last Christmas will do your heart good.

The soundtrack of the film -- which stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding as star-crossed lovers -- is packed with hits from George Michael and Wham!, but the most exciting track is a new unreleased song by George called "This Is How (We Want You To Get High).” The soundtrack arrives November 8, the same day the film hits theaters.

The George Michael connection to the film began when British film producer David Livingstone told Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson how much he loved the Wham! hit "Last Christmas." That led to the idea of a movie inspired by the song, so in 2013, Thompson visited George Michael and got his blessing for the project. Sadly, he died on Christmas Day 2016.

Thompson, who co-wrote the film and appears in it, says, "The wisdom and emotional scope of George’s lyrics have always amazed me. So many feel like they were written for the movie."

She adds, "After I met George and experienced his compassion and understanding up close, I realized that, in fact, the movie was written for those lyrics."

Fifteen songs were selected from George's catalog to complement the movie, from "Faith" and "Freedom '90" to "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and the MTV Unplugged version of "Praying for Time."

Then, when Thompson heard a new, unreleased song called “This Is How (We Want You To Get High),” she knew it had to be included as well. You can pre-order the album now.

Here's the soundtrack for Last Christmas:

"Last Christmas"

"Too Funky"

"Fantasy"

"Praying For Time"

"Faith"

"Waiting For That Day"

"Heal The Pain"

"One More Try"

"Fastlove Part 1"

"Everything She Wants"

"Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go"

"Move On"

"Freedom! ‘90"

"Praying For Time" (MTV Unplugged version)

"This Is How (We Want You To Get High)" – Previously Unreleased

