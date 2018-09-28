Last Days Of The Awesome Week Of New TV! What Are YOU Watching Tonight!?

For me it’s DEFINITELY “Last Man Standing”! I love that show! I don’t know how I’m gonna feel about the new Mandy, but I’ll give her a try!
AND most importantly…how is it going to be watching Kristin Baxter (Amanda Fuller) be nice when she was “Badison Murphy” on Orange Is The New Black!?!?!?
• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on Fox: The premiere of “Last Man Standing”. They dodged the ABC cancellation bullet and changed networks to return for its seventh season. Mandy will be now played by a blonde named Molly McCook
• Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Fox: The series premiere of “The Cool Kids”, a sitcom about old people in a retirement home. It stars David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, and Leslie Jordan. (Trailer
• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on CBS: The third season premiere of “Macgyver”.
• Friday at 9:00 p.m. on CBS: The ninth season premiere of “Hawaii Five-0”.
• Friday at 10:00 p.m. on CBS: The ninth season premiere of “Blue Bloods”.
• Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Syfy: The third season finale of “Wynonna Earp”.
• Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Cinemax: The second season finale of “Outcast”.
• Friday at 11:00 p.m. “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Langston Kerman”.
• Friday at 11:30 p.m. “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Megan Gailey”.
• Friday at Midnight on HBO: The third season of “The Tracy Ullman Show”.
• Friday on Netflix: “Lessons from a School Shooting”, a documentary about a priest in Connecticut who had PTSD from the Sandy Hook Massacre, and got help from a priest in Scotland who’d been through a similar tragedy 16 years earlier. (Trailer)
Saturday Watching!
• Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC: Adam Driver hosts the 44th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live”, and Kanye West is the music guest.
Sunday Watching!
• Sunday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on NBC: The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football”.
• Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on CBS: The series premiere of “God Friended Me”, starring Brandon Michael Hall as an atheist who changes other people’s lives for the better thanks to mysterious friend recommendations from “God” on Facebook. (Trailer)
• Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on Fox: The 30th season premiere of “The Simpsons”.
• Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Fox: The ninth season premiere of “Bob’s Burgers”.
• Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on Fox: The 17th season premiere of “Family Guy”.
• Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on CBS: The “NCIS: Los Angeles” 10th season premiere.
• Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on AMC: The “Fear the Walking Dead” season finale.
• Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on HBO: The third season finale of “Insecure”.