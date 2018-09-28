Last Days Of The Awesome Week Of New TV! What Are YOU Watching Tonight!?

For me it’s DEFINITELY “Last Man Standing”! I love that show! I don’t know how I’m gonna feel about the new Mandy, but I’ll give her a try!

AND most importantly…how is it going to be watching Kristin Baxter (Amanda Fuller) be nice when she was “Badison Murphy” on Orange Is The New Black!?!?!?

• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on Fox: The premiere of “Last Man Standing”. They dodged the ABC cancellation bullet and changed networks to return for its seventh season. Mandy will be now played by a blonde named Molly McCook

• Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Fox: The series premiere of “The Cool Kids”, a sitcom about old people in a retirement home. It stars David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, and Leslie Jordan. (Trailer