Last episode of The Who's "Join Together @ Home" YouTube series premieres Saturday

Courtesy of Eagle Rock

The sixth and final episode of The Who‘s “Join Together @ Home” weekly YouTube series, which features previously unseen archival concert performances, rare footage and more, premieres this Saturday, September 12, at 1 p.m. ET.

As announced last week, the new installment will be the second of a two-part episode featuring footage from a July 2006 concert that the British rock legends played in Locarno, Switzerland.

This week’s episode will feature six songs from the event, held outdoors at the Piazza Grande in Locarno.

In a brief preview of the episode that’s been posted on the group’s official YouTube channel, Who frontman Roger Daltrey discusses the Locarno concert, noting that it “was a very special show in a very special place.”

Daltrey adds that he has “very fond memories” of the event, while pointing out that it was a time when The Who’s now-longtime touring drummer Zak Starkey had just gotten into the band.

Also in the clip, Roger admits that life in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to get to him.

“I’m starting to go crazy, he says. “I need to go out. I really do need to go out.”

A previously noted, the “Join Together @ Home” features are free to view, although The Who is encouraging fans who watch it to donate money to two charities supported by the band — Teen Cancer America and its U.K. counterpart, Teenage Cancer Trust. Visit Join-Together.org to donate.

By Matt Friedlander

