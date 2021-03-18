Last installment of David Bowie's 'Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)' live-album series due out in April

Parlophone Records

Details have been unveiled about the upcoming sixth and final installment of the series of David Bowie live albums recorded during the 1990s. The recordings are being released both individually as limited single-run pressings, as well as together in a limited-edition box set titled Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999).

The last installment of the series is titled David Bowie at the Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99) and will be released April 2 on CD and as a two-LP vinyl collection. The album features a 12-song performance Bowie played at the titular New York City venue on November 19, 1999, for invite-only guests and contest winners. The concert was recorded and filmed for a webcast that was shown in December ’99 on LiveOnline.net. The album’s audio previously was only available on a promotional CD.

Bowie’s Kit Kat Klub set included such classics and older gems as “Life on Mars?,” “China Girl,” “Changes” and “Stay,” the 1966 rarity “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” and five songs from his then-latest studio effort, Hours.

Bowie’s lead guitarist at this concert and at a series of other 1999 shows promoting Hours was Page Hamilton, frontman of the alternative-metal band Helmet.

David Bowie at the Kit Kat Klub will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 19, exclusively at Bowie’s official online store and the Rhino.com store. Limited-edition boxes to house the six Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999) installments also can be purchased at those sites.

Here’s the David Bowie at the Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99) track list:

“Life on Mars?”

“Thursday’s Child”

“Something in the Air”

“China Girl”

“Can’t Help Thinking About Me”

“Always Crashing in the Same Car”

“Survive”

“Stay”

“Seven”

“Changes”

“The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell”

“I’m Afraid of Americans”

By Matt Friedlander

