Last Minute Shoppers: Here’s What’s Open On Christmas Eve

If Christmas somehow snuck up on you and you still haven’t checked everyone off your list, there’s still time to shop. Many of the major chains and department stores are open on the 24th for those who like to wait for the very last minute, with several extending their hours. The vast majority are open until around 6 pm, while Target will keep registers going until 10 pm. And for those who are en route on Christmas Day, CVS and Walgreens will be there for you as well as some Starbucks and 7-11 locations. Of course, check before heading out. Are you a last-minute Christmas shopper? What’s your reason?