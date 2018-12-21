Last Minute Shoppers Plan To Take Advantage of Deals on “Panic Saturday”

Christmas is just days away and last minute shoppers may have some anxiety, especially if they haven’t even started shopping yet. The national retail federation says 134 million people will be out on what’s known as “Panic Saturday.” It will be just as many shoppers as on Black Friday. It’s estimated that 134 million Americans will be at the malls this weekend.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Member, the last days to order for two-day shipping are Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. respectively. For those that live in an eligible city, you can also order your gift on Christmas Day with the two-hour Prime Now delivery option.

There will also be deals in stores to look out for tomorrow which has been dubbed, “Panic Saturday.” Target is offering 50 percent off on many of their toys and children’s games.

You can’t go wrong with gift cards. Walmart will be offering $10 off $50 App store and iTunes gift cards. Office supply stores are also offering deals with $40 0ff select Chromebooks and discounted prices on other tech gadgets. Well, there you have it, folks. Happy Shopping!