Last two episodes of The Who's "Join Together @ Home" series to focus on 2006 show in Switzerland

The fifth episode of The Who‘s weekly YouTube series “Join Together @ Home,” which features previously unseen archival concert performances, rare footage and more, premieres this Saturday, September 5, at 1 p.m. ET.

The new installment will be the first of a two-part episode that will close out the series next week, and will feature footage from a July 2006 concert the British rock legends played in Locarno, Switzerland.

This week’s episode will feature five songs from the event, while the finale, scheduled for September 12, will feature tunes. Among the songs is the early 1970s rarity “Greyhound Girl,” which The Who had never performed in concert before.

Who frontman Roger Daltrey discusses the Locarno show in a brief video that’s been posted on the group’s official YouTube channel.

Daltrey notes that he didn’t know film existed of the concert, which he says took place at a time when The Who was just starting to get back together after a three-year hiatus. The singer remembers that the concert was held in a town square, which he describes “as extraordinary place.”

He adds, “It was a wonderful atmosphere, because the houses down each side of the square all had balconies. And there were people out sort of all dancing…with the light from their windows illuminating them.”

A previously noted, the “Join Together @ Home” features are free to view, although The Who is encouraging fans who watch it to donate money to two charities supported by the band — Teen Cancer America and its U.K. counterpart, Teenage Cancer Trust. Visit Join-Together.org to donate.

