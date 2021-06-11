Late Boston frontman Brad Delp would’ve turned 70 on Saturday

Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Late Boston frontman Brad Delp, whose soaring vocals powered the band’s arena-ready songs, was born 70 years ago this Saturday, June 12.

Delp contributed all the vocals to Boston’s classic 1976 self-titled debut album, while main songwriter/lead guitarist Tom Scholz played most of the instrumental parts besides drums.

Scholz wrote the majority of Boston‘s songs, although Delp co-wrote “Smokin'” and composed the album’s closer, “Let Me Take You Home Tonight.”

Boston peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and featured three top-40 hits — “More than a Feeling,” “Long Time” and “Peace of Mind.” The album has sold a whopping 17 million copies in the U.S.

Boston‘s 1978 follow-up, Don’t Look Back, also was hugely successful, topping the Billboard 200 and featuring the hit title track. Delp again sang all vocals. He also co-wrote the song “Party” and penned “Used to Bad News.” The album has sold seven million copies in the U.S.

After a hiatus, the band returned with its third studio effort, the chart-topping Third Stage, in 1986. The album featured the band’s first #1 single, “Amanda.” Delp co-wrote two songs, “Cool the Engines” and “Can’tcha Say (You Believe in Me)/Still in Love,” the latter of which reached #20 in the Hot 100.

Outside of the band, Delp collaborated frequently with founding Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau, who left the group in 1981. Brad contributed to Barry’s 1980 debut solo album, and the two played and recorded together in the band RTZ and as a duo. Delp also played for years in a Beatles cover band called Beatlejuice.

Brad didn’t appear on Boston’s 1994 album, Walk On, and shared vocal duties on its follow-up, 2002’s Corporate America.

Sadly, Delp died by suicide in March 2007. He was 55.

